WINAir lands in Montserrat for first time

Montserrat: WINAIR- Windward Islands Airways landed in Montserrat for the first time with its commercial flight on Tuesday (February 11, 2025). It will offer service to the island nation and enhance their footprints in the Caribbean region.

The aircraft named flight WM101 landed at John A. Osborne Airport and received a warm reception and welcomed the passengers. The authorities expressed delight in welcoming the aircraft and noted that the service will enhance the tourism sector of Montserrat.

The flight landed at 8:49 am with seven passengers onboard, enhancing the connections between Windward Island and Montserrat. The DHC-6-300 Twin Otter and PJ-WIQ will be used to provide service to Montserrat from Antigua and Barbuda.

The service was provided by the airline on the route with the departure time of 9:36 am. WINAir is also scheduled to provide supplemental airlift service to Montserrat which will provide service from February 11 to March 26, 2025.

WINAir service to Montserrat

The airline has started providing service to Montserrat from February 11, 2025, with an aim to enhance the collaboration within the airlift sector. The tickets will be available at the official site of the airline where they can also collaborate with the local travel agent.

The schedule for February 2025 has been unveiled by the airline which will operate for three days per week. The flights will be operated on February 11, 18 and 25, 2025. The service will be provided from Princess Juliana Airport, St Vincent to VC Bird International Airport in Antigua and the come to Montserrat.

The return flight will be provided on the route with different aircraft. In March, the direct service will be provided on the route from St Vincent to Montserrat and then return to St Vincent.

The service will be started from March 4, 2025 and then run through March 26, 2025 with three day service on March 14, 21 and 28, 2025.