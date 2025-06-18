Tragic Fire claims life of 5-year-old in Bahamas; 3 others critically injured

The children’s mother had left them in the care of a relative while she stepped out to seek assistance from a government agency.

Bahamas: The Criminal Investigation Department has launched an investigation into the tragic death of one child during a fire at his residence in Rupert Dean Lane, Bahamas. The incident occurred on 16th June 2025 and included three other toddlers who sustained severe burns from the incident and were immediately rushed to hospital.

As per reports, the mother of the victims left her children in the care of a relative as she went outside to sought help from a government agency. The relative then fell asleep and woke up to the entire room in flames with the children burned. She immediately rushed all of them to the hospital, but one of them aged 5-years-old named ‘Kai’ was unable to survive from the severe burns.

The Police officials notably responded to the crime site and had been working to investigate the circumstances revolving around the cause of fire. The police officials also released an official statement in response to the incident where they emphasized that they will be taking all important steps to ensure wellbeing of the children's.

“The safety and well-being of the children are of utmost concern, and authorities will take all necessary step to ensure their protection,” the release read.

One of the residents of the community while shedding light on the incident said that the family in utmost pain as she expressed her sadness and shock over the tragic death of the kid. Adrian Miller further said that the family is not able to process the news.

Notably, the other three children currently remain in the hospital, however they are in critical condition. The Chief superintendent of Police Sheria King has said that they are investigating the incident and closely monitoring the recovery of the three kids.

The superintend further added that the investigations are being conducted thoroughly to find out all the details related to the incident. Interviews of eyewitnesses will also be recorded for the investigation purposes.