Vince Neil’s Private Jet Crashes in Arizona: One Dead, Three Injured

Vince Neil the famous name behind the renowned band Mötley Crüe has entered headlines after his private jet involved in a deadly crash in Arizona on Monday. The accident took place at Scottsdale Airport, however it was confirmed that Neil was not on the plane and was spared from the crash.

According to reports, the plane at the time of the accident was carrying four people, out of which one died, and three others are severely injured. The accident happened when Neil’s plane was about to land. Due to a failure in landing gear, the plane glided on the runway and smashed into a bigger jet, which was standing stationary at the airport.

According to reports, the jet registered under Chromed in Hollywood Inc., which is a Wyoming based company, stated that Neil is its director. A representative of Vince Neil, Worrick Robinson, confirmed that Neil was not on the aircraft during the accident and released a statement claiming the same.

“For reasons unknown at this time, the plane veered from the runway causing it to collide with another parked plane. On board Mr. Neil’s plane were two pilots and two passengers, Mr. Neil was not on the plane,” the statement read.

Robinson further wrote in the statement that investigations into the matter are currently going on, however no specific details have been pulled out from the incident yet.

“More specific details regarding the collision are not available as this is a rapidly evolving situation and there is an ongoing investigation. Mr. Neil’s thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, and he is grateful for the critical aid of all first responders assisting today,” he stated.

The airport authorities present on the crime site also shed light on the incident and stated that a person was trapped in Neil’s jet after the crash, however rescuers were able to get him out of the wreckage. The person was then transported to a nearby hospital into a trauma center for further treatment.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to everybody in the aviation community that this effects today,” the Scottsdale Airport authorities stated.

The accident site is currently being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). It is to be noted that Vince Neil has not spoken about the incident yet and has not provided any confirmation or details about the passengers in the aircraft during the accident.

However, on the other hand social media users expressed their concern for their beloved singer highlighting that they were concerned about Vince as soon as they got to know about the accident.

“God bless and prayers with the pilot, parties involved and all families, this is gut wrenching news,” Jake Wolynski a user on facebook wrote.

Jennifer Childers, another user on Facebook, wrote, “I’m sorry to hear about the pilot’s loss. Thank you for the update. I was concerned about Vince when I heard the plane belonged to him.”