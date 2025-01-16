Read: Priyanka Chopra expresses grief over LA Fire

Los Angeles fire has caused widespread damage to several different counties.

Written by Amara Campbell

2025-01-16 09:48:48

Los Angeles Fire

Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra shared a heartfelt note on her Instagram following the deadly damage that wildfires have caused across Los Angeles. Expressing grief on the situation through her heart touching words, Priyanka stated ‘I love you LA’ with a red heart.  

The Hollywood actress who is rooted to India, also resides in Los Angeles, USA along with her husband Nick Jonas, however, they were spared from the disaster.  

“My heart is so heavy. While I’m deeply grateful for my family’s safety, so many of our friends, colleagues, and fellow Angelenos have lost so much. These fires have displaced countless families and devastated entire communities, leaving an overwhelming need for rebuilding and support,” Priyanka Chopra wrote.  

She then called all the firefighters, first responders and volunteers as true heroes and also highlighted the efforts by different relief organizations and those who are working tirelessly to provide everyone with relief.  

“Over the past week, I’ve come across countless GoFundMe pages and organizations working tirelessly to provide relief. If you’re able, please consider donating to those who have lost everything or supporting organizations like @cafirefound, @baby2baby, @americanredcross and so many more making a difference on the ground,” She wrote.  

“Every contribution, no matter the size, truly helps. I’ll keep adding pages as I come across them, Link in my bio for more details,” she added.  


Notably, the Los Angeles fire has caused widespread damage to several different counties, which led to extensive damage ravaging multimillion mansions. Several residents including renowned Hollywood celebrities are now homeless after the incident, looking for help and relief from government officials.  

The fire engulfed half of Los Angeles, the burning dreams of many residents. The fire department worked day and night to control the fire pouring in water and chemicals over the blaze to contain it and prevent the fire from spreading.  


However, the officials from the fire department also cited their dissatisfaction that they lacked budget and facilities which led the disaster to spread so fast. They highlighted that the fire would have been controlled much earlier if they had proper resources.  

Investigations into how the fire started are still undergoing, and proper evidence and statements are pending from the authorities which could reveal the cause of the fire.  

Share:

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Amara Campbell

Related Articles

Georgetown: Sex Worker Murdered, 3 Suspected
Caribbean

Georgetown: Sex Worker Murdered, 3 Suspected

2025-01-16 09:48:48

Vincymas 2024 fest all set to launch today
Featured

Vincymas 2024 fest all set to launch today

2025-01-16 09:48:48

Kirani James from Grenada wins men’ 400m race at NYC Grand Prix
News

Kirani James from Grenada wins men’ 400m race at NYC Grand Prix

2025-01-16 09:48:48

Saint Catherine: triple murder accused to face 29 years imprisonment.
Jamaica

Saint Catherine court denies bail to fraud accused

2025-01-16 09:48:48

Tobago launches its “first crab fram”, aiming to sustain market
News

Tobago launches its “first crab farm”, aiming to sustain market

2025-01-16 09:48:48

Guyana

Controversy erupts over video featuring British Actor Jacob Scipio’s visi...

2025-01-16 09:48:48

Antigua and Barbuda

PNB Scam: Nirav Modi soon to be extradited from UK, Mehul Choksi likely n...

2025-01-16 09:48:48

World

Is Paul Hogan Still Alive? Truth unveiled for misleading Death Hoax

2025-01-16 09:48:48