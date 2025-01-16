Read: Priyanka Chopra expresses grief over LA Fire

Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra shared a heartfelt note on her Instagram following the deadly damage that wildfires have caused across Los Angeles. Expressing grief on the situation through her heart touching words, Priyanka stated ‘I love you LA’ with a red heart.

The Hollywood actress who is rooted to India, also resides in Los Angeles, USA along with her husband Nick Jonas, however, they were spared from the disaster.

“My heart is so heavy. While I’m deeply grateful for my family’s safety, so many of our friends, colleagues, and fellow Angelenos have lost so much. These fires have displaced countless families and devastated entire communities, leaving an overwhelming need for rebuilding and support,” Priyanka Chopra wrote.

She then called all the firefighters, first responders and volunteers as true heroes and also highlighted the efforts by different relief organizations and those who are working tirelessly to provide everyone with relief.

“Over the past week, I’ve come across countless GoFundMe pages and organizations working tirelessly to provide relief. If you’re able, please consider donating to those who have lost everything or supporting organizations like @cafirefound, @baby2baby, @americanredcross and so many more making a difference on the ground,” She wrote.

“Every contribution, no matter the size, truly helps. I’ll keep adding pages as I come across them, Link in my bio for more details,” she added.

Notably, the Los Angeles fire has caused widespread damage to several different counties, which led to extensive damage ravaging multimillion mansions. Several residents including renowned Hollywood celebrities are now homeless after the incident, looking for help and relief from government officials.

The fire engulfed half of Los Angeles, the burning dreams of many residents. The fire department worked day and night to control the fire pouring in water and chemicals over the blaze to contain it and prevent the fire from spreading.

However, the officials from the fire department also cited their dissatisfaction that they lacked budget and facilities which led the disaster to spread so fast. They highlighted that the fire would have been controlled much earlier if they had proper resources.

Investigations into how the fire started are still undergoing, and proper evidence and statements are pending from the authorities which could reveal the cause of the fire.