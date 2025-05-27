Adrianna Younge's body arrives in U.S. for second autopsy

Adrianna's body was flown from Guyana to Atlanta, where two pathologists will conduct a second autopsy at a specialized forensic facility.

Guyana: The remains of the 11-year-old Adrianna Younge have arrived in the USA for a second autopsy on Monday. The dead body of the young kid will be analysed for advanced forensic testing to determine the exact cause of her death.

As per reports, Younge’s body was transported to the USA from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Georgetown, Guyana early on Monday. The flight landed in Atlanta where two renowned pathologists will perform an autopsy over Adrianna Younge’s body and a thorough examination at a specialised forensic facility.

A few family members of Adrianna Younge have also travelled to the USA prior to the body arriving in the country to receive the coffin. As per reports emerging online, it is being stated that the family of Adrianna Younge had to sell their personal property and beg for money to send their daughter’s body abroad for a thorough examination and have clarity regarding the reason behind her death.

Adrianna Younge was notably found dead in a swimming pool in Double Day hotel in Tuschen, Guyana. The incident quickly got public attention, and since her death, protests and calls for justice have been growing across the island.

Family rejected initial autopsy report conducted in Guyana

An autopsy on Adrianna’s body was also conducted earlier at the Georgetown Hospital in Guyana, by three pathologists including one appointed by the family. However, the parents and relatives of Adrianna Younge refused to accept the result of the initial autopsy which revealed that she died of drowning in a swimming pool.

Adrianna’s family cancelled the funeral to seek clarity

A few days later, the family planned to hold the funeral; however, on the day of the ceremony, they released a statement saying it had been canceled as they seek more clarity into the case. It’s been more than one month since Adrianna Younge died, however no clear evidence of her drowning in the swimming pool have yet been retrieved by the police officers.

However, the family is expecting credible and accountable results from an autopsy performed in the USA, to which they sent their daughter’s dead body abroad to have clarity regarding her mysterious death.