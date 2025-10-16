Flood Watch issued for Dominica due to TS Lorenzo

The watch has described that flooding is possible within the forecast period.

Roseau, Dominica: Flood Watch has been issued for Dominica due to inclement weather conditions for October 15 and October 16, 2025. The watch has described that flooding is possible within the forecast period.

The moisture and instability associated with a trough system will continue to affect Dominica as it is also expected to impact the country with wind speed and other conditions. Pockets of showers, which could be moderate to heavy at times are possible during the period. The thunderstorms and gusty winds are also possible within the upcoming days as the weather patterns are disturbing the conditions.

As per the Dominica Met Department, 1 to 2 inches are expected for the rainfall as the flood watch has been in place. As per the weather forecast, the flood could cause excessive runoff and river/ravine flooding. Flooding and pounding of low-lying bridges and streets could also be caused by the flooding conditions in Dominica.

The weather forecast added that there are also chances of increased turbidity of streams and rivers and the landslides and falling rocks could also happen in vulnerable areas. The met department noted that they expected cloudy periods with scattered showers, some of which could be moderate to heavy with thunderstorms at times.

Residents in areas that are prone to flooding, landslides, falling rocks should remain alert and exercise caution. Seas will be slight to moderate with waves near 3 feet along with the west coast and up to 5 feet along the east coast.

In the late afternoon, there are chances of increase in the showers with a chance of thunderstorms. It would cause inclement conditions mainly over the north and east and some downpours could be moderate to heavy. The seas could also remain slight to moderate which will be about 3 feet towards the west and 5 feet towards the east.

Tropical Storm Lorenzo is also moving northward and is not expected to threaten the Lesser Antilles.