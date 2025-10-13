Tropical Storm Lorenzo forms out in Central Tropical Atlantic

The centre also predicted that the intense density of the Tropical Storm will reach its peak which will remain below the intensity of Hurricane.

Caribbean: Tropical Storm Lorenzo formed out in the Central Tropical Atlantic as the first advisory is issued by National Hurricane Centre. Lorenzo is the 12th named storm of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season and the initial forecast predicted that the storm is likely to intensify in coming days.

However, the centre also predicted that the intense density of the Tropical Storm will reach its peak which will remain below the intensity of Hurricane. It has also turned north later this week and it has no threat to land. As of now, steering currents are keeping the storm over the open Atlantic.

Lorenzo is no threat to the Eastern Caribbean and it is moving toward the northwest near 17 mph and this motion with gradual slowdown is expected through tonight. It will be followed by a turn northward on Tuesday.

With Tropical Storm Lorenzo, maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts and little change in strength is forecasted today, but some gradual intensification is possible by the middle portion of this week.

As per the update of T&T Weather central, the tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the centre and the estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 MB. The structure of the storm has also been improved and it is facing wind shear and its path is projected to curve northeast later in the week which will be influenced by surrounding weather patterns.

Overall, Lorenzo posses no immediate threat to land and its future intensity remains uncertain, with possibilities ranging from remaining a weak storm to potentially becoming a stronger system.

Currently, there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect and the little changes will be implemented as per the National Hurricane Centre. Meanwhile, atmospheric conditions could become favourable for tropical development in the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico.