16-foot Hanuman Idol Installed at Sparta Mandir in Guyana

Guyana: A magnificent 16-foot idol of Lord Hanuman has been installed at the Seeta Ram Radhay Shyaam Mandir in Sparta, Guyana, marking a significant milestone for the Indian diaspora and Hindus in Guyana. The idol was installed on Sunday with a grand celebration by the Hindu community at the mandir.

The Seeta Ram Radhay Shyaam Mandir association shared a glimpse of the huge idol on their social media as well, where the religious figure was seen holding his iconic ‘Gada’ in a beautiful green dhoti (a piece of cloth tied on the waist) and a floral garland around his neck. The installation of the religious idol comes approximately after a month of Hanuman Jayanti, which was on 12th April.

The idol has been donated by the Sooklall Family, who are a well-known community members in the Sparta region. The Idol has just been placed at the entrance of the mandir at a special platform. The temple association specifically thanked the Sooklall family for this donation and expressed their gratitude towards them.

“On behalf of all the executives, members, and devotees, we extend our deepest and most sincere gratitude to the Sooklall family for their incredible and selfless donation of a majestic 16-foot Hanuman Murti to our mandir,” the Seeta Ram Radhay Shyaam Mandir association wrote.

“Thank you, Sooklall family, for this gift of immeasurable value. You have made a difference not only to us, but to the entire Hindu community across the coast. We are grateful. We are humbled. We are truly blessed,” the temple association further added.

They also emphasized on the importance of the installation of the Hanuman Ji’s idol at the temple as they stated that the presence of the idol is a divine presence that will forever stand tall as a symbol of strength, devotion, and unity for the generations to come.

“It is the first of its kind not only for our mandir but for the entire Essequibo Coast, and words truly fall short in expressing how much this means to us.

To witness such a powerful form of Lord Hanuman towering with grace and blessing the land is something that moved many of us to tears today. Devotees and even passersby will now be able to gaze upon this stunning murti, and we know in our hearts that it will draw countless souls closer to faith, to devotion, and to the divine,” the temple association stated.

The installation of the Murti at the temple or the ‘Pran Prathistha’ was carried out with a huge celebration including dancing to religious songs. A special pooja ceremony and yagna also took place in order to complete the statue installation.

Hanuman Ji is one of the most revered religious figures in Hinduism and is often regarded as one of the biggest followers of Lord Rama. He stood by Lord Rama during his fight with Ravana, a devil, and continued to serve his lord for his entire life depicting his unwavering devotion towards him. Hanuman Ji is considered the figure of strength, courage and wisdom.