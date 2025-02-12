St Kitts and Nevis: Romania, Indonesia announces scholarship for 2025-2026 academic year

For the Embassy of Romania scholarship, the citizens will have to complete their application through their official website.

St Kitts and Nevis: The Embassy of Romania and Republic of Indonesia announced scholarships for the 2025-2026 academic year. The interested applicants from St Kitts and Nevis are invited to apply for the respective courses that are available in these scholarships, aiming to pursue their dreams at foreign lands.

For the Embassy of Romania scholarship, the citizens will have to complete their application through their official website. The scholarship will not be offered in the fields of Medicine, Dental Medicine and Pharmacy and the candidates will have to get the language training for one year. However, students who are pursuing a PhD will not be required to get any training in language.

Requirements for Embassy of Romania Scholarship

The candidates will have to submit copies of their diplomas, transcripts, birth certificate, first three pages of their passport and curriculum vitae in English or French. For the doctoral course, the candidates are also required to submit their letter of intent that will contain a specific list of works including science and other specialized publications.

The deadline for the submission of the application under the scholarship will be March 12, 2024.

Embassy of Republic of Indonesia Scholarship

The interested applicants who are seeking to pursue their master's or PhD Degree in Indonesia will have to apply for the scholarship. It will offer the programs such a MA in Islamic Studies, MA in Islamic Studies Specializing on Classical Islam, MA in Political Science, Master of Public Policy Specializing on Climate Change, MA in Economics, Master of Finance in Sustainable Finance, MA in Education, PhD in Islamic Studies, PhD in Political Science, PhD in Economics and PhD in Education.

The scholarship will run for the duration of 4 semesters and 2 years for the master's degree, while the PhD program will run for four years including 8 semesters. The deadline for the submission of the application under this scholarship will be March 31, 2025.