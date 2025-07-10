4.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Antigua and Barbuda

The earthquake notably struck around 6:40 am according to local time and was reported at a depth of 10km and 66 km away from Antigua and Barbuda.

Antigua and Barbuda: A 4.2 magnitude earthquake was reported approximately half an hour ago across Antigua and Barbuda and surrounding islands.

The earthquake notably struck around 6:40 am according to local time and was reported at a depth of 10km and 66 km away from Antigua and Barbuda. Montserrat and Guadeloupe were the other two islands which experienced the earthquake.

The data was shared by the UWI Seismic Research Centre and was automatically calculated by their computer algorithms and is subject to revision over analysis by SRC analysts.

While the earthquake was felt by many across the island, no damage to infrastructure or any other potential damage was reported.