Friday, 26th September 2025

Trinidad: Police Constable Found dead months after his wife’s passing  

On Thursday night, Police Constable Richardson was found dead at his home, just months after the death of his wife.

Written by Amara Campbell

Police Constable Richardson

Trinidad and Tobago: Police constable Richardson found dead at his house, months after his wife died on Thursday night.

Richardson’s wife died in July, and reports indicated that he was found lying unresponsive in his house. Further details are yet to emerge. Stay tuned with Associates Times as more details become available.

