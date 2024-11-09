Flash Flood Warning issued for St Vincent amid passage of tropical wave

Residents and motorists are placed on high alert in the flood-prone and landslide areas and urged to remain cautious due to the destruction.

St Vincent: A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for St Vincent and the Grenadines as the tropical wave caused the inclement conditions with heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and flooding on Friday. As the Atlantic Hurricane Season 2024 is underway, climate change has been impacting the Caribbean region in different forms such as storms and hurricanes.

Residents and motorists are placed on high alert in the flood-prone and landslide areas and urged to remain cautious due to the destruction. Earlier, the heavy rainfall also caused the flooding in Arnos Vale, Kingstown, and Bequia as the rivers were overflowing in these areas, disrupting the livelihood of the citizens.

According to the met department, the tropical wave is also predicted to bring heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and flooding on Saturday morning. All residents are asked to avoid coming out of the houses as it would bring inclement conditions across the country. The tropical wave will bring close to 2 inches of rainfall with moderate to heavy showers as the cloudy to overcast skies are predicted for St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The weather advisory has advised the citizens to remain vigilant as the conditions are not favourable amid the heavy rainfall. The cloudy conditions with heavy rainfall will affect the areas in St Vincent and the Grenadines. The tropical wave is also expected to cross the islands as the conditions would also become cloudy and breezy at times.

It is also predicted that the light, moderate and heavy rainfall could affect the country as the fluctuated weather will pose a threat to the areas. The marine advisory has also been issued for the small craft operators as the met department noted that the sea bathers must exercise caution for above normal swells.

Due to these conditions, flights and other significant activities have been postponed in St Vincent and the Grenadines as it would pose threat to the lives of the people.

Notably, November is the last month of 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season as it has remained above average with 24 named storms. With the first hurricane Beryl, the Caribbean countries including St Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada have been devastated with the loss of the means of livelihoods of the citizens.

The leaders of the countries have also voiced against the impact of climate change and noted that being a small island country, they never contributed towards the emission of the carbon footprints. However, they are prone to the devastating effect of the natural calamity which is injustice to them and their survival.





