Odyssey of the Seas arrives in Saint Lucia on maiden call

Castries, Saint Lucia: Odyssey of the Seas, a Royal Caribbean Line cruise vessel arrived at Port Castries for the first time on Wednesday, January 21, 2025. Over 4,000 passengers docked in Saint Lucia and around 3,500 guests explored country’s culture and natural offerings, providing a growth of 87.5% in stay-over arrivals.

Out of the total passengers, around 1,134 travellers who arrived in Saint Lucia decided to opt for organized tours and experienced country’s several attractions. Several of them also booked independent adventures with the intent to enhance their travel experience in the country.

The passengers explored the streets of Port Castries and provided huge business to local shop owners and unique souvenir shops. They visited several incredible places of Saint Lucia including beaches and explored other incredible offerings of the city life of Castries.

The guests were welcomed by the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority with proper display of the cultural richness and hospitality. The cruise ship passengers also opted for pre-packed tours and enhanced their travel experience with unique offerings of the country.

Passengers also strolled through the streets and shopped the local products of Saint Lucia, experiencing richness of city’s amenities. The arrival of the cruise ship contributed to the economy of the country, enhancing local businesses and other small shop owners by providing a good market and business.

The arrival of the passengers also contributed to job creation and enhancement of the local economic growth. The cruise sector is considered significant for promoting tourism industry of Saint Lucia by positioning it as an ideal destination for the travellers from across the globe to spend their time and vacations at the beautiful country of the Caribbean region.

The arrival of the Odyssey of the Seas has enhanced the relation between cruise sector of Saint Lucia and the cruise vessel. It is aimed at enhancing the tourism product and providing exceptional experiences to tourists from across the globe.