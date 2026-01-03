Five cruise ships dock at Port Zante with more than 12,000 passengers

Cruise passengers and crew went ashore in Charlestown, exploring both islands and visiting top attractions like the Bath Stream and the birthplace of Alexander Hamilton, making their journey even more memorable.

St Kitts and Nevis: Five cruise ships docked at Port Zante in one day and one cruise ship also arrived in Nevis on December 31, 2025. The year has ended with an arrival of over 13,000 passengers in one day in the Federation.

The first ship of the day which docked at St Kitts was Azamara Quest, bringing around 650 passengers. The second ship of the day is Brilliant Lady which docked at Port Zante with 2,539 passengers and the Celebrity Beyond is the third cruise ship of the day. It arrived in St Kitts with around 3,509 passengers.

The fourth vessel which has docked at Port Zante is MSC Virtuosa, bringing around 5,674 passengers. The last and fifth cruise ship of the day is Royal Clipper which has arrived at St Kitts with around 650 passengers. The vessel was anchored off Carambola.

The sixth cruise of the day has been docked at Port of Charlestown in Nevis which is the Silver Spirit. The ship brought around 540 passengers and it arrived from Tortola. It has also departed for Bonaire.

The cruise passengers and crew members went ashore to Charlestown. Passengers explored both islands and enhanced their travel experience by visiting several hotspot destinations including the Bath Stream and the birthplace of Alexander Hamilton.

It turned out to be a great last day of 2025 as St. Kitts entered in 2026 with a huge peak of the arrival of the tourists from across the globe. Passengers shopped for locally-made craft, souvenirs, perfume and jewellery on Port Zante, bringing huge economic opportunities for the people of St Kitts and Nevis.

Earlier on Tuesday, St Kitts and Nevis welcomed four cruise ships at Port Zante, bringing over 5000 passengers. It has taken the tally of the cruise arrivals to over 12,000, making it the successful week for the cruise tourism of the Federation.

People also enjoyed the celebration of the New Year Eve in St Kitts and Nevis and welcomed 2026 with huge celebrations and fireworks.