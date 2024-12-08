From asking for help to leading a flight: Tevin Belasco’s inspiring journey to Saint Lucia

Pilot Tevin Belasco makes history as he lands his home country, Saint Lucia for the first time in 9 years, operating an American Airlines flight. The pilot has then shared a social media post reflecting back on his journey where he used to ask people for help.

The American Airlines pilot operated flight AA3076 from New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport to Saint Lucia’s Hewanorra International Airport on Saturday.

Belasco received a warm welcome on arrival to the island from the members of Saint Lucia Tourism Authority and he also posed with the Saint Lucia’s flag by coming out of a window from the cockpit.

Pilot Tevin Belasco in Saint Lucia Tevin Belasco’s family was also present at the airport to welcome him and witness his success for which he struggled for years.

The American Airlines pilot, arrived as a First officer along with Captain Jerome Morgand and shared his excitement on his social media.

"I am excited to announce that after 9 years of being a Pilot, I will operate the American Airlines reintroduction flight from New York to Saint Lucia on Saturday, December 7, 2024,” he wrote.

While he expressed his excitement to fly home as a pilot, he also shared a glimpse of his struggle in a subsequent post. The post featured Belasco from 2016, when he was struggling to manage funds for his dream to be accomplished.

The pilot shared a news paper clipping on his social media and wrote that he was featured in one of the newspapers of the time as he was asking for public monetary assistance to continue his school, noting it one of the ‘hardest’ things.

“I was featured on the voice newspaper in 2016 when I was asking the public for monetary assistance to continue school, this was one of the hardest things to do putting my pride aside and asking for help,” he wrote.

The post shared by Tevin Belasco, shows his struggle over the years and his dedication, which kept him going to reach a level that he always aspired to.

Social media users praised the efforts of the pilot and expressed their pride in his achievements.

A user named Augustus Skelly stated, “I am so proud of you look what God has done and how he has been faithful to you. You have been blessed to be a blessing so I wish you well. I wish you success, continue to work in humility and continue to be humble blessings upon your life.”

Another user highlighted the significance of consistency and hardwork in his wish, he applauded the patience of the pilot and wrote, “When you consistent on something, nothing stops you from achieving your goals, but keep patience. I can’t forget the man was going to watch planes land on the airport for hours.”