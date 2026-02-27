Trinidad and Tobago condemns shooting of protected Ocelot

The 18-month-old male ocelot, found with gunshot wounds and porcupine quills, is now under veterinary care and partially paralysed in its hind legs.

Trinidad and Tobago: The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (MAF) in Trinidad and Tobago has condemned the shooting of a protected ocelot found in the Cedros-Granville forest with several gunshot wounds on Sunday, February 22, 2026.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (MAF) also described this act as senseless and serious violation of the country’s environmental laws while stating that the person found responsible for this will face severe punishment and liability.

On Tuesday, February 24, the ministry officially released a statement related to the matter while confirming that “on Sunday, an 18-month-old male ocelot, identified as Leopardus pardalis was found with a gunshot wound to its shoulder and neck.”

They also confirmed that along with gunshot wounds ocelot was also found with several porcupine quills embedded on his body.

Following which, the wildlife officers from Game Warden Steve Seepersad took the animal and transferred it to the veterinary care at the La Romain Veterinary Clinic under Dr. Kriyaan Singh, where the animal received initial medical treatment.

During the surgery of the animal to remove bullet fragments from its body, doctors observed that the animal is partially paralysed in its hind legs due to gunshot but has shown some movement.

A CT scan is also scheduled for the animal which will be done on Friday, February 27, to assess the full extent of the damage, until then the animal will remain under the care of the doctors as they will continuously monitor him.

Authorities also stated that “the ocelot is designated an Environmentally Sensitive Species (ESS) under the Environmental Management Act which means they are endangered and have to be legally protected,” while emphasising that killing, hunting, harming, disturbing any animal or any species is strictly prohibited.

While describing the act as deeply troubling, the Ministry warned people of the nation that “if anyone found responsible for harming or disturbing any animal especially an ESS (Environmentally Sensitive Species) will face severe punishment including a fine of $100,000 and up to two years’ imprisonment.”

Officers also reaffirmed the community about their commitment to protect wildlife conservation while urging the citizens to be cautioned and respect or protect animals instead of killing them.