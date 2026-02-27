Woman charged after Gas Station burning in Whithorn

A 30-year-old pump attendant has been charged after allegedly setting a woman alight during a dispute at a service station, leaving the victim hospitalised with severe burns.

Jamaica: A 30-year-old pump attendant Collate Swaby has been formally charged on Monday, February 23, following a violent dispute at a gas station in Whithorn, Westmoreland on Thursday, February 19, that has left one woman hospitalised with severe burns injuries.

According to Whithorn police reports, the accused have been officially charged with Assault Occasioning Bodily Grievous Harm, and aggravated assault on Monday, after a police interrogated her during a question-answer session.

Officers stated that the charges stem from the disturbing and violent incident that occurred last week, February 19, which was captured in a video and was widely circulated on social media platforms.

Reportedly, the incident occurred when a 40-year-old businesswoman, Dacia Forrester went to the gas station where the accused Collate Swaby works as a pump attendant. Suddenly an argument broke out between the two women over the exchange of gas following the manager of the pump station intervened and told Forrester to leave the station.

Following that, she left the station first but returned later with her sister and continued her fight which later turned into a physical altercation. During the confrontation, Swaby threatened both the sisters to set Dacia on blaze, and moments later she poured fuel on Dacia and used a lighter to ignite her.

Reacting to which her sister intervened and attacked Swaby in the eyes. Then the officers were contacted and Dacia was taken to the hospital by the bystander where on arrival doctors immediately started treating her.

Doctors at the hospital stated that she had suffered third-degree burns to approximately 50% of her body and will have to remain under medical care and treatment.

The accused Swaby and the sister of Dacia were arrested and taken into custody where officers interrogated them. During the question-answers session Swaby accepted her involvement and later was formally charged with Assault Occasioning Grievous Bodily Harm.

Authorities stated that a court date of all the three women are being finalized including the victim Dacia herself as she was also involved in the incident.