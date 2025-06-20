President Trump banned from Barbados? Viral Video claims rejected by PM Mottley

The narrator in the video states that Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley has responded by issuing a travel ban on President Trump.

Barbados: A video has been making rounds on social media claiming that Barbados has banned the President of USA, Donald Trump from entering Barbados. In response to the viral video, the government of Barbados has promptly responded through an official statement putting a hold on the viral claims.

The viral video was uploaded on a YouTube channel named FunJourney on 15th June and says that the President Trump made a controversial remark that there are several islands in the Americas, which the country has been supporting through financial assistance, but they continue to complain. The narrator in the video then says that the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley has responded through a travel ban for President Trump.

However, these claims have been announced ‘False’ by the Government of Barbados through an official statement. The statement read that there is no official resolution regarding President Trump has been issued by the government. It further says that no such statement by the Prime Minister was passed, or no diplomatic consultations have been suspended.

“There has been no formal or informal policy shift toward the creation of a so-called “national security watch list” based on personal political opinions or commentary,” the release further read.

The statement emphasized that the act should be considered a deliberate act of misinformation, designed to sow confusion misrepresent Barbados’ foreign policy and sensationalize fabricated events for online engagement. The Prime Minister’s statement urged locals to stay vigilant and aware of malicious information spreading across social media.

“We ask all citizens, residents, and friends of Barbados to be cautious of sensational content shared online. If in doubt, cross-check any major announcements with the official channels of the Government of Barbados or trusted media sources. And, when there is fake or AI-generated content meant to cause harm, report that content to the relevant platforms to help limit its reach,” the statement highlighted.

The statement further said that the government of Barbados remains committed towards maintaining their diplomatic relations and being friends of all.

US and Barbados relations over the years

Notably, USA and Barbados share a friendly bilateral relation marked by cooperation in various areas including security, law and economic development. US has notably helped Barbados significantly in its development following their independence in 1966.