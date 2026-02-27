PM Mitchell highlights key takeaways from 50th Heads of Government Conference

PM Mitchell shared that discussions focused on strengthening global partnerships, regional security, and advancing development priorities, with key contributions from leaders such as Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Grenada: While in St. Kitts and Nevis, Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell was seen engaging in strategic, meaningful conversations with regional leaders, representation from international partners and special guests at the 50th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government.

Prime Minister Mitchell has taken to Facebook to share a few details of the high-level series discussions that have been taking place during the Conference. He shared key takeaways as he engaged with regional and international leaders and representatives from different nations and organisations.

Providing an overview, PM Mitchell explained that the engagements focused on “strengthening global partnerships, expanding investment, and advancing regional security and development priorities.”

Present at the Conference, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel bin Ahmed Al Jubei, reaffirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to the Caribbean Community as he plans to continue strengthening ties with the states through various development projects, scholarships, investment missions and participation in Expo 2030. Prime Minister Mitchell revealed that in 2025, Saudi Arabia’s investments exceeded USD $1 billion.

Prime Minister Mitchell went on to share that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke on different ways the United States can collaborate with the Community to expand its economy. He highlighted key areas such as energy, security and combating transactional crime. Moreover, Marco Rubio spoke of Venezuela’s political situation and confirmed that progress can be seen while also emphasising the importance of Caribbean stability for both regions.

Further, in another discussion with the President of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, the President announced plans to increase its regional financing through country-specific programmes, scheduled to be executed over the next three years.

PM Mitchell revealed that the UAE has “encouraged greater utilisation of its development support, including rapid disaster‑response solutions and climate‑resilient housing.” Additionally, he emphasised that the Secretary-General would continue to offer the Community substantial support in accordance with the Commonwealth's responsibility in energy transition, climate resilience, and electoral integrity.

PM shared that these talks are key to the CARICOM Community. He added that the Member States will continue cooperating to provide solutions that improve the lives of the citizens of CARICOM.

“The 50th regular meeting aims at translating our shared vision into concrete action. We must work together, decisively and collaboratively, to deliver practical solutions that improve lives and secure a resilient, sustainable future for the people of CARICOM,” said Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell