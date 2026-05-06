First Tropical Wave to pass South of Dominica

A tropical wave is moving through the Caribbean but poses no immediate threat to Dominica. The Met Department will provide updates as needed.

Roseau, Dominica: First tropical wave is expected to pass south of Dominica as the Caribbean approaches the hurricane season. According to the Met Department, the wave will have no direct impact on the country.

As of May 5, the tropical wave has moved off the coast of Africa and it is expected to go through the Caribbean region. However, it is anticipated that it could develop into a tropical cyclone.

Director of the Met Service, Marshal Alexander made a statement on the Disaster and You programme on DBS Radio this morning. He said that they are expecting that the wave will pass through the country, specifically to the south portion of the country.

According to him, there will be a few showers and some changing patterns in the weather, but there will be no immediate threat to the country. The met department will provide necessary updates on the system as they are monitoring the entire situation.

The government of Dominica advised the public to continue monitoring the situation and prepare for their safety and security. They are required to remain cautious about the situation, otherwise, the government will take care of everything.

Earlier in April 2026, Dominica was hit by a trough system which caused damage. Heavy rainfall, landslides and thunderstorm have occurred in the east and northeastern districts of the country.

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit visited the affected areas and ensured to provide all safety measures. Their efforts also allowed country reopen the schools in just a week and the restoration work is ongoing. Affected people were also given support in the form of infrastructure and other help.

Now, the hurricane season will start on June 1, 2026 and several tropical systems are expected to affect the Caribbean region. However, it is expected that the government is taking major efforts to combat the effects of the natural disasters.