Heavy rainfall impacts Dominica, forces emergency school closures

The Ministry of Education confirmed that access to several schools is blocked by flooding and landslides, prompting closures across eastern and northeastern districts.

Roseau, Dominica: Heavy rainfall caused flash flooding and runoff in the East and Northeastern parts of Dominica. Houses, roads and other infrastructure have been damaged in the landslide, resulting in major destruction in several parts of Deux Branches.

Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit assessed the situation and asked the citizens to remain cautious during the situation. He appreciated the strength of Dominicans and called for a special meeting for members of the Cabinet to take better measures for the affected people.

Due to the heavy rainfall and weather disruption, the schools were shut down on April 27, 2026. The Ministry of Education shared an update for principals, teachers, students, parents and the general public on the current status of schools following the severe trough system that impacted Dominica earlier today, April 26, 2026.

Heavy rainfall and widespread flooding have caused significant disruption across several districts, particularly in the Eastern and Northeastern Districts. Assessments conducted by the Ministry and the Office of Disaster Management have confirmed that access to several schools is either compromised or entirely impassable.

The Ministry of Education therefore informs that there will be no school for students of the following schools on Monday April 27, 2026:

• Concord Primary

• Atkinson Primary

• Salybia Primary

• Sineku Primary

• Castle Bruce Primary

• San Sauveur Primary

• Wesley Primary

• Wills Strathmore Stevens (WS Stevens) Primary

• ⁠Temple Seventh Day Adventist Primary

• Castle Bruce Secondary

• North East Comprehensive

The decision was taken following an emergency meeting of Cabinet, convened in response to the weather system. Residents of these areas are urged to continue exercising caution, remain vigilant and follow all official updates. Further updates will be provided as the situation evolves.

PM Roosevelt Skerrit appealed to neighbours and said, “If you see someone in distress or if you see a dangerous situation developing, jump in and lend a helping hand. Open your doors to your neighbour. Open your yard to your neighbours' animals. Be a good neighbour this evening and for the next few days give us an opportunity to assess conditions and formulate a response mechanism.”

He also saluted public officers, especially those in ministries responsible for roads and drainage; as well as utilities, water and electricity. “I urge you to continue to take all safety precautions. Guard against live electricity wires and do not venture out on the roads if it is not necessary. Please be safe.”

He said that the government is taking steps and responding to the situation to assess the impact of disaster on the communities.