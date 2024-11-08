Brand-new look of Timothy Hill in colours of national flag unveiled

New design is aimed at enhancing the view from the Timothy Hill and attract the tourists who visit St Kitts and Nevis for unmatched experience.

St Kitts and Nevis: The brand-new look of Timothy Hill featuring the national flag and written St Kitts with a hashtag has been unveiled on Thursday. The newly installed St Kitts is designed to light up in the colours of the national flag at night, which will also highlight the vibrant atmosphere at the top of the mountain.

New design is aimed at enhancing the view from the Timothy Hill and attract the tourists who visit St Kitts and Nevis for unmatched experience. The location has great significance in the history of the country, offering exceptional tourist experiences to tourists from across the globe.

People reacted to the new addition and expressed delight in the newly installed elements by saying that it is adding new allure to the beauty of Timothy Hill. One noted, "Okay!! Yes! I see how people are saying the location is off but this looks wayyy better! Way more effort was put into it and you still have the option of standing next to it to get a natural view & picture. This would look Even better where the boats come in."

Netizens noted that the location is looking much better now with new views as it would enhance the looks of Timothy Hill, providing new looks. Another added that the new look has been complementing the scenic view of the natural landscape of Timothy Hill as it is providing an authentic and classic look to the top of the mountain. Now, the mountain is giving more vibrant and magnificent view, providing tourists with a new chance to explore the beauty of St Kitts and Nevis.

One added, "I like this, especially that there is a nighttime photo op, but wish it were elsewhere. I will just be standing on the other side of the rocks for pictures in that location from now on."

Timothy Hill is a famous location in St Kitts and Nevis where tourists from across the globe visit to enhance their experience.

Disclaimer: The update on the Brand-new look of Timothy Hill in colours of national flag unveiled is purely written by Associates Times. Interested to know more about the daily happenings in the Caribbean click here.