Fire Forces Evacuation at COP30, Halting Final Climate Talks  

The UN Climate summit COP30 was dramatically interrupted after a fire broke out inside the main venue on Friday, disrupting the meeting and the final hours of the crucial discussions that were meant to discuss advancing global climate action.

Witnesses from the ground reported seeing flames and thick smoke rising from one of the country’s pavilions. Security personnel immediately rushed inside and helped attendees flee out of the building. Fire fighters arrived immediately while 100 of delegates were moved outside in heat.

According to the United Nations, the fire was extinguished within six minutes, however 13 people were infected with smoke inhalation. The cause of the blaze while remains unknown, it is currently being said that the fire may have been caused due to an electrical fault.

The footage from the scene going viral on social media shows orange flames burning a hole through the sheeting of the temporary venue set up at a former aerodrome. One of those videos going viral also showed a man attempting to extinguish the flames before retreating.

Delegates from across different countries including the UK, were forced to take shelter under a nearby petrol station roof. The premises was however, locked later permanently putting a hold on all the important discussions and negotiations that were taking place there.

Reportedly, the fire brigades are currently assessing the safety of the structures and investigating the cause of the fire. While no official statement has yet been released by the authorities regarding the cause of fire, it is expected that a word could be heard after police officials finish their final investigations.

COP30 which every year draws thousands of attendees from nearly 200 different countries is a platform where negotiations and discussions take place for new agreements on climate mitigation. While the final part of the discussion and negotiations was hauled there is no exact time yet announced for the resumption of the meeting.