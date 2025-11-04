Emergency Field Hospital deployed in Jamaica for 24hr medical care after Hurricane Melissa

Jamaica: Samaritan’s Purse deployed an “Emergency Field Hospital” to Jamaica to provide critical medical care to families and people devastated by Hurricane Melissa. The hospital featured a 30-plus-bed facility that was placed in the country with the help of their 767 cargo plane on November 2, 2025 (Sunday).

The facility included a surgical operating room, intensive care unit (ICU), obstetric (OB) ward for maternal and emergency room (ER). In addition to that, it also includes neonatal care, laboratory, pharmacy and blood bank. The team also deployed more than 70 doctors and nurses who are currently in Jamaica.

The doctors and nurses are already unloading the supplies from this flight. They also started the process of building out the tent facility, aiming to begin serving patients as soon as possible. The hospital will replace the healthcare that was destroyed by Hurricane Melissa which is meeting urgent needs in a community desperate for care.

The care will be set up in the devastated coastal town of Black River as two airlifts brought tons of relief supplies to Jamaica on October 30 and 31, 2025. Distributions are beginning to provide survivors with water, shelter, hygiene items, solar lights and other supplies.

In several areas, the road and bridges have remained cut off and people are still out of power in several communities across Jamaica. They are also planning for continual airlifts to Jamaica by providing emergency aid and dozens of relief specialists. The coastal town is currently without power and they have no access to electricity.

The airlifts will provide several services to communities including water systems, materials, household water filters, solar lights, hygiene kits and other supplies. The community water systems will be installed to provide water access to 10,000 people per day and the first system has now operated in Black River.