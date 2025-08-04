Antigua Celebrates Soca Icons Burning Flames with Highway Renaming and National Honour

Antigua and Barbuda: A Potters Main Road in Antigua and Barbuda is all set to be renamed with “The Burning Flames Highway”, a most renowned and celebrated band in the Caribbean. The recognition is announced to celebrate the forty year legacy of the band in making contributions to cultural art form and the country’s Carnival with their music.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne declared the decision of the Cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda and noted that the road will be re-named “The Burning Flames Highway” commencing on August 3, 2025. The Cabinet has also decided that the band will be nominated for a “National Award” at the very next Independence Award ceremonies to pay tribute to their legacy and contribution.



Burning Flames, an Antiguan Soca music band from St. John is known for its exceptional music touch in the carnival events of the country and the wider Caribbean. Founded by three brothers named Toriano “King Onyan” Edwards, David Edwards, Clarence “Oungku” Edwards along with their nephew Rone “Foxx” Watkins. With their exceptional music talent, the group quickly became a household name in soca.



Now, all these four members of the band will also be issued Diplomatic Passports by the government of Antigua and Barbuda for their seamless travel to the foreign countries with dignity and respect. PM Gaston Browne noted that the recognition is also named for enhancing local talents and celebrating the influence of Burning Flames in every Carnival since 1985.

Journey of Burning Flames

The journey in the music industry became with a bang in 1985 as they secured their first title of Antigua Carnival Road March. They had performed a powerful anthem named “Stiley Tight” and due to their victory, the band released the anthem as their debut single in 1986.



The release turned out to be a massive hit as due to which, they turned out to be a great name in Antigua and Barbuda. Burning Flames is also known for its cultural richness as their songs are made to promote Caribbean culture and tradition in the form of calypso, reggae, ragga, funk and zouk.



Their global breakthrough came in 1989 when they released their hit single named “Workey Workey”. It is known as the timeless soca staple, aiming to thrill the audience during their parties and carnivals across the globe.



However, their real breakthrough turned out to be an explosive track “Swinging Engine” which had etched their name in promoting culture in the music industry. The song attracted the audience from across the globe with their exclusive dancing beat and authentic lyrics. It is known as the best song for the dancers and the party-lovers.



Burning Flames are being lauded for their legacy in the soca music industry and putting Caribbean’s name on the globe map. They gave voice to Caribbean’s vibrant sound, influencing generations with their musical powerhouse.



In addition to that, the Burning Flames Band also secured the title of being one of the pioneers of the “soca” music movement. They alson received several other recognitions including nomination in Grammy for Best Reggae Album.