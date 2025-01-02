United Nations World Court issues landmark decision on Climate Change Responsibility for States

The International Court of Justice also known as the World Court proceeded on conducting hearings from 2nd Dec 2024 to 13th Dec 2024 addressing the States obligations under global law to combat climate change. The operations have been spearheaded by the SIDS member states who are facing existential crises due to the very changing landscape of the environmental threats.

The proceedings were conducted with representatives from 96 countries and 11 regional organizations being present giving their views on “Obligations of the States with regard to Climate Change” under international law. Although the advisory opinion is non binding upon the member states, it is still expected to shape the future of the global climate law.

SIDS hails for peacemaking in United Nations ICJ

The first to appeal for opening the hearing were officials from Vanuatu and Melaneasian Spearhead group, who were there on behalf of the most vulnerable nations due to climate change. Vanuatu’s special envoy for climate change, Ralph Regenvanu said, “The outcome of these historic proceedings will have repercussions for generations to come, determining the fate of nations like mine, and the future of our planet.”

Many severe challenges like rising sea levels and occurrence of other extreme weather events like cyclones, hurricanes and tsunamis were brought forward on the table by the Pacific Island nation. Vanuatu’s Attorney General Arnold Kiel Loughman in his statement said, “the failure of a handful of high emitting states to meet their obligations constitutes an international wrongful act as they have brought humanity to the brink of an abyss.”

The Small Island Developing States (SIDS) represented by Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) supported the statements of the speakers.

Brazil to work on Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction

Brazil highlighted its commitment to reduce CO2 emissions stressing on the fact that despite it being a developing country, it faces significant obstructions like poverty and extreme climate impacts that have become challenges on its path to growth. Brazil's special envoy on climate change underscored the principle of “common but differentiated responsibilities”, asserting that highly emitting developed countries bear the greatest burden in addressing the crisis.

In addition to this, China has also urged the International Court of Justice to avoid creating new laws on climate change and environment to be abided by the member states and focus its attention on upholding legal obligations that are already in order such as the Paris Agreement that was signed in 2015 in Paris, France.

The European Union has emphasized the need for cooperation stressing the non adversarial nature of the ICJ proceedings. Although the EU representatives pointed to the importance of existing treaties in addressing the extreme weather events, they didn’t appeal for strict enforcement mechanisms.