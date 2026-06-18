FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off with 48 teams and new expanded format

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is the 23rd edition of the world’s biggest soccer tournament being held from June 11 with the final on July 19 organised by the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA). It is more than just a tournament, it is a rave, a celebration of sports or rather a worship that lasts a month long.

The tournament is organised by the international governing body of association football that is headquartered in Zurich. It is a splendid celebration of sports and this time it's even more unique. That is because for the first time ever, it is being hosted by three countries, and features a whopping 48 teams up from 32 in previous tournaments. The host countries are Canada, Mexico and the United States and the participating teams include 12 groups (A-L) of 4 teams each.

In previous editions, there were only 8 groups with a similar pattern of 4 participating teams. However, this year, the new format introduced, uses 12 groups of 4 teams. The top two teams in each group plus the 8 best third-placed teams advance to a new Round of 32, followed by the Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and eventually the final round. This will take the total count of matches to 104, the highest ever in a single FIFA tournament.

The key teams participating in the tournament include Argentina, France, England, Germany, Spain and Brazil with some teams already making an early statement. Highlights encompass Germany producing the most emphatic win so far, beating Curaçao (7-1) while England opened with a (4-2) win over Croatia. Argentina started strong too with a (3-0) victory over Algeria along with the United States defeating Paraguay (4-1).



The star performers of this season till now are : Lionel Messi who aced the opening match of his team with his first-ever World Cup hat-trick. Kylian Mbappé also stunned the audience with his performance while he scored twice in France's win over Senegal. Another hit was Erling Haaland who scored twice for Norway to beat Iraq.

Fan-favourite Lionel Messi is gaining special traction as he made history by becoming the first men's player to appear in six World Cups and set a new record for World Cup appearances. He marked the occasion of his 200th appearance for his country with a magnificent hat-trick against Algeria as his side made the perfect start to their World Cup defence.



Reportedly, he was spotted in tears after he secured a wonderful opener 18 minutes into the game. The soon-to-be 39-year-old was swarmed by team-mates in celebration before being spotted wiping away tears on his shirt.

"Why did I cry? It was something completely unrelated to football," said Messi.

"I went through some difficult days, but I'm grateful to the entire delegation and my team-mates because they were always by my side, giving me a lot of strength to help me get through it."

Moving on, this year's edition is all about the inclusivity and the Caribbean presence has been one of the more interesting underdog stories of this World Cup. The Caribbean teams in the tournament are : Curaçao and Haiti. Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago, unfortunately, could not qualify. However, Curaçao's qualification was historic. With a population of roughly 156,000, it became the smallest nation ever to qualify for a FIFA World Cup.

Although the results of the opening match did not land in favour of Curaçao, simply reaching the tournament was a major achievement for a nation of its size. Moreover, Germany is one of the most successful World Cup nations ever, with four World Cup titles (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014) in their name. Curaçao’s next key match is against Ecuador, followed by Ivory Coast. A positive result in either game would be enormous for the Caribbeans.

On the other hand, Haiti’s return to the tournament after 52 years is also remarkable. It is also special as they played the qualifying campaign away from home due to instability in the country.

Despite Germany dominating the score-board, Curaçao was thumpingly praised as they scored their first-ever World Cup goal, through Livano Comenencia who has emerged as a promising figure in Caribbean football. The other positive highlights for Curaçao were that the score was 1-1 for part of the first half. Germany needed elite attacking quality to pull away before halftime.



All of this indicates that the 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup is anything but historic. This is history in making and we shall not miss to witness the same.