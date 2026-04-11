Body of missing 18-year-old fisherman found with gunshot wounds near Port of Belize

The body of Jahleel Westby was discovered on April 10, 2026, after he was reported missing the previous day

Belize: The body of an 18-year-old fisherman from Belize City, was found on Friday morning, April 10, 2026, with apparent gunshot wounds in a remote and bushy area near the Port of Belize Limited. The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Jahleel Westby who went missing on Thursday, April 9.

According to Belize City police reports, the officers found the dead body of the Jahleel on Friday morning, at around 8:00 a.m., in a remote and bushy area approximately a mile and a half behind the Port of Belize Limited in the Port Loyola area of Belize City.

Reportedly, the grim discovery followed a targeted search operation by the officers attached to Precinct Two Crimes Investigation Branch for the victim after him being reported missing by his mother on Thursday. The victim was discovered with his face down, showing signs of apparent gunshot wounds.

Following which the police officers sent the body to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause behind the victim's death. Since then they also launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the matter while canvassing the area.

Investigators recovered several expended shell casings from the area and near the body of the deceased. The further search also led to the discovery of horses that were also found in the immediate vicinity.

Notably, the incident started on Thursday afternoon, at approximately 3:00 p.m., when the victim Jahleel Westby and his companion 17-year-old Alwin Marin Junior went on a fishing trip in the Port Loyola area, leaving their homes on separate horses.

But after the trip ended, Jahleel failed to return home following which his mother reported him missing at 6:45 a.m. on Friday morning, forcing officers from Precinct Two to launch an emergency search. The search is still ongoing in the matter as 17-year-old Alwin Marin Junior remains missing.

Authorities summoned many people with previous criminal records for questioning and are urging the local resident to come forward if they have any information about the incident or about the missing person.