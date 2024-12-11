18-year-old tourist jailed in Dubai for sleeping with under-age guest at hotel

The teens encountered each other in a hotel in Dubai, while they were on a family vacation in the country.

Marcus Fakana, an 18-year-old teen from Tottenham, London has faced one year charge for having s*x with a 17-year-old girl, while on a vacation.

The teens encountered each other in a hotel in Dubai, while they were on a family vacation in the country. The intimate relationship between the couple was discovered by the unnamed girl’s mother, who then filed a complaint against the boy for s*xual misconduct with her daughter.

The teen was then arrested by the Dubai Police and was given a one-year jail in Dubai’s prison after they flighted for justice in the court. The lawyers at the court claimed the situation as “notorious for human rights, abuses and torture.”

Marcus Fakana’s family also pleaded directly to the Dubai’s ruler, HH sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum to spare their children for his doings.

Notably, the couple was charged under Dubai’s rules as getting into s*xual relationship is illegal for persons aged under 18. However, if the couple had been caught in UK, this would have been completely legal.

Following his arrest, Fakana stated that he feels abandoned from the UK government as he defended the decision.

While the incident is garnering attention on social media, users are stating their opinions as some support the judgement while other went against.

A user named John Williams wrote, “I really can’t believe on this. Yes I know he broke the law, but how many of us check the full legal system before visiting a country? He broke the law, so did she but the mother was blind to see her daughter’s fault.”

Another user wrote, “It’s harsh to know this, but he is at fault so he broke the law and you must pay the consequences. More than the kids, the parents are at fault for not teaching their kids, and now asking for sympathy.