Meet Bobtail Squid: A Glowing Sea Creature

The Bobtail Squid is a glowing ocean creature that is found in shallow waters of the Pacific or Indian Ocean. Some rare varieties of this squid are even found in waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

The beautiful oceanic creature stands out due to its glowing properties. These characteristics of the organism are of significant importance to them as it provides them protection among other creatures in the sea.

BENEFITS OF THIS SPECIAL FEATURE

The squid has this specific feature due to the presence of certain bacteria on its body. The bacteria are called Alivibrio Fischeri. They live in special light organs of the squid known as Mantle. A Mantle is a circular organ present at the dorsal part of the sea creature.

Both the organisms share a symbiotic relationship. The squid provides the bacteria, sugar to feed upon. On the other hand, the bacteria assists the squid in hiding as it will protect them from predators.

The bacteria acts as an invisible cloak to the squid. This is because the bacteria inherit the same intensity of light falling on squid from moon and stars. This helps them to minimize shadows and fake their presence.

Notably, when light hits the organism’s body, the bacteria illuminate themselves to match the spectrum, which ultimately leads to minimized shadow and hence creates difficulty finding them in the waters.

HOW BACTERIA ENTERS THE SQUID’S BODY?

The squids secretes special liquid/mucous which attracts the bacteria towards the squid. Ultimately, the bacteria sticks with the liquid to the squid’s body. The baby squid starts secreting this mucous the day its born, helping it to get disappear in its surroundings.

Apart from that, the organisms also adapt to their environments by changing their color and texture to hide against their surroundings. They can display a range of colors including hues of red, brown, blue, white, and more.

Squid OTHER CHARACTERISTIC FEATURES

These illuminating small creatures can grow up to 1-2 inches in length, and can easily fit into the palm of a human. Though small, their radiance is what could attract anyone looking across them.

These squids are also known as dumpling squids across many parts of the globe due to their dumpling-shaped body and small size. They have eight suckered arms and two tentacles attached to a large round globular head.

The squids usually use the fins that are present on their mantle for swimming however some also use the jet propulsion method to move across the waters. These animals are mostly similar to their close identical relatives including octopuses and cuttlefishes as they are grouped under the same Phylum- Mollusca.

The beautiful sea creature seems to be cute and attractive but it can also harm humans as some of these inherit poison which could enter into the body leading to certain health issues. However, research is being carried out to understand the poison well.

Squid One of the most alluring facts about the creature is it can only live for 3 to 10 months and starts mating two months following its birth.

Another interesting fact is that the squid replenishes the bacteria every single day. It buries itself in the sand during the time when the bacteria have the chance to evade and replenish.

As soon as the squid awakes, it is filled with a totally new set of bacteria in its light organ helping it to evade predators.

This biodiversity among various organisms across the globe showcase how vast mother nature is, and how beyond it could even go where humans have not even imagined. Apart from the natural significance of this inhabitation, the glowing sea creature exhibits an alluring beauty and captures every attention it seeks.