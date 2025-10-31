78% of roofs restored as Carriacou and Petite Martinique rebuild after Hurricane Beryl 

The recovery extends beyond homes, with 90% of businesses destroyed or damaged by Hurricane Beryl now rebuilt and running stronger than ever.

Carriacou and Petite Martinique rebuild stronger than ever, with 78% of roofs restored and 90% of businesses back on their feet.

More than a year after hurricane Beryl tore away islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique, the islands are making remarkable progress in recovery and resilience. According to official number shared by the Minister of Local Affairs, Tevin Andrews, 78% of the roofs damaged during the passage of the Hurricane have been restored.

“One year and three months later, while there is still work ahead of us, we can all be grateful for how far we’ve come. Together, we have turned hardship into progress and challenge into opportunity,” the minister noted while announcing the update.

He further added that the progress extends beyond homes emphasizing that 90% of the businesses which were destroyed, or damaged have also backed up and have been running much stronger, larger and successful than ever.

Beryl, which struck these islands as a strong Category 5 hurricane caused extensive damage to the islands, damaging almost every facility on the islands. The government authorities along with international alliances supported Grenada in building back its sister islands.

Several initiatives including housing projects, volunteer and help from regional alliances helped Grenada build back stronger from Beryl.

“We are a community that knows how to come together in unity, how to rebuild better and stronger, and how to support each other. … Our nutmeg and cocoa fields may be severely battered, but we are not defeated. Our homes may have been damaged, but we are not destroyed. Our hearts may be heavy and broken but they are still beating with the resolve to restore what we have lost.” — Joint statement of the Grenada Cocoa Association (GCA) and the Grenada Cooperative Nutmeg Association (GCNA).

Residents and local leaders credit this recovery to community cooperation government support and the tireless effort of volunteers and international partners who helped Grenada rebuild. As restorations efforts continue to be laid, the island authorities feel optimistic in rebuilding even stronger than before.