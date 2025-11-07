Four cruise ships dock at Port Zante, bringing 11,635 passengers

St Kitts and Nevis: Four cruise ships including MV Celebrity Reflection, MV Azamara Quest, MV Celebrity Apex, MV Arvia docked at Port Zante. The vessels have brought around 11,635 cruise passengers to the shores of St Kitts and Nevis.

The travellers have explored the rich history and charm of St Kitts by experiencing the tourist offerings at Port Zante. Visitors immersed themselves in the rich history and charm of the country as they took guided island tours and relaxed at the pristine beaches. Passengers have also strolled through the bustling city centre at Port Zante.

The glimpses at the Port Zante featured the warm smiles of the people of St Kitts and Nevis with breathtaking sights. They have also experienced the true essence of island life, aiming to enhance their tourist experience in the country.

By taking guided tours, the passengers in St Kitts and Nevis covered several spots around the island. The first spot of their tour included Timothy Hill which is considered a meeting point of the Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean. It is lso known as a scenic overlook which helps in providing inspiring panoramas.

The sight also offers a perfect backdrop for capturing unforgettable moments. In addition to that, the Palms Court Gardens was also in the list of the tour guides where tourists have visited and explored the natural offerings of St Kitts and Nevis.

At the garden, they explored the lush greenery and exotic blooms of Palms Court Gardens which is known as a botanical paradise. It also offers serene walks and breathtaking views of the island’s landscape.

The third hotspot for St Kitts and Nevis tourism included Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park which is known as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It showcased the island’s military past through imposing fortifications and panoramic vistas.

The fourth destination for the tour guides included Rommey Manor in which they discovered the rich history and charm of the country. It was once owned by a British Royal Governor and a home to Caribelle Batik. The place is being used to create vibrant fabrics with a use of traditional techniques.