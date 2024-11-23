Know here: Plans implemented in St Kitts and Nevis to empower citizens in 2024

From salary increase to initiatives launched for empowerment of children, the steps have been outlined under the concept- “Powering Progress: Building a Resilient Future for All.”

St Kitts and Nevis: A list of accomplishments has been shared by Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew that were implemented in 2024 in St Kitts and Nevis.

Steps undertaken to empower citizens

In the first step, a token of appreciation in the form of $1000 Independence payment has been given to the citizens. According to PM, the step was aimed at celebrating the achievements made by the citizens towards the progress of St Kitts and Nevis.

Civil Servants and Pensioners have received a hike of 8% in their salaries at the start of 2024 as the step was implemented in January 2024. The step was aimed at uplifting earnings across the board.

The first of its kind, ASPIRE program has been launched for empowering the children with financial independence and resilience. Under the step, 367 new accounts have been seeded with $1000 for children aged 5 to 18. The initiative has been implemented to educate children financially for the next generation while fostering informed and empowered youth.

Direct financial benefits have been provided to the locals of St Kitts and Nevis with the implementation of two CBI Dividend Payments, revamping Citizenship by Investment Programme.

The December 2023 Holiday Bonus has been provided to the citizens as part of the financial relief during the Christmas season. Free medical treatment for children in foreign countries has been provided under the Children’s Medical Fund. It is aimed at ensuring healthcare access for every child, benefiting the healthcare sector of St Kitts and Nevis.

The long overdue and much-awaited Pension for Government Auxiliary Employees (GAEs) have been issued by St Kitts and Nevis, aiming to fulfill the promise and provide security to pensioners in their retirement phase.

While setting the standards for the local worker department, a 39% increase has been announced for the minimum wage workers. They get a salary hike in the wages, improving their lifestyles. The pension payments for retired workers have also received a hike in their amounts by 37%, supporting pensioners with a meaningful boost in income.

16% hike has been implemented for older citizens in their minimum age pensions, as per the list provided by the government of St Kitts and Nevis.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew noted that the Labour government has been making meaningful changes in the lives of thousands of people.