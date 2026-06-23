Father of Joshua Samaroo detained after controversial radio show remarks

He was detained under Emergency Powers Regulations after voluntarily meeting police to clarify remarks he said were misinterpreted, further intensifying public debate surrounding his son’s police shooting.

Trinidad & Tobago: The father of Joshua Samaroo, Christopher Samaroo has been recently detained by the police over controversial comments he made during a radio talk show. Joshua Samaroo’s case, who was killed in a police-involved shooting on January 20, 2026 sparked widespread debate in Trinidad and Tobago. Months later, his father has been arrested by the police under the Emergency Powers Regulation, further fuelling the debate around the case.

Reportedly, Christopher Samaroo voluntarily went to the Central Police Station in Port of Spain on Monday along with his attorney, Aaron Lewis. He went there to clarify statements that he said earlier on the talk show which he said had been taken out of context. After his visit to the station, he spoke to the reporters explaining that he didn’t have any intention of making the remarks as they were interpreted.

He said that he wanted to give the investigators the opportunity to question him directly and prevent any misunderstanding, “I didn’t mean it like that” he said.

However, later that evening, Samaaroo and his attorney arrived at the St Clair Police Station. The police officials cautioned him over the alleged statements and then informed him that he is being detained under the Emergency Powers Regulations.

The investigations are ongoing as Christopher’s attorney confirmed that he is expected to remain in custody for up to 48 hours.

Lewis also disclosed that police officials visited Samaroo’s house earlier that day when he was at the Central Police Station. Reportedly, they went searching for him in connection with the investigation.

No criminal charges have yet been announced and the specific statements under investigation are also undisclosed. Some people believe the statements to be subversive while the others believe that the statements that would have been said by Joshua Samaroo’s father must be under the emotional influence of losing his son.

This latest development comes at a time when the case continues to gain national attention surrounding the brutal death of Joshua Samaroo. He was shot by the cops on 20 January after a police pursuit. His partner Kaia Sealy was also shot during the ordeal and survived with serious injuries.

The case has been the talk of the town since the CCTV footage of the shooting came out. Followed by public criticism over the circumstances surrounding Samaroo’s death.

Recently, Joushua’s partner, Kaia Sealy was charged with multiple offenses which also includes manslaughter in relation to Samaroo’s death and shooting with intent. She is going to be trialed in the court with these allegations.

However, the allegations on Samaroo’s father about the controversial talk show statements are yet to be investigated by the police.