Jamaica: Massive fire destroys 10 stalls at Ocho Rios Market, millions in losses

Most of the damage was caused to wholesale food stalls and dry goods stalls, with fire department members responding swiftly to control the blaze.

At least 10 stalls were destroyed and many others suffered extensive damage after a massive fire hit the Ocho Rios Market in St Ann, Jamaica on Sunday afternoon. According to the reports, the blaze started at 5:00 pm and quickly spread throughout the backside of the market.

As per reports, most of the damage was caused to wholesale food stalls, and dry goods stalls. Members of the Fire department from the Ocho Rios and St Ann’s Bay responded immediately and were able to control the fire with a swift action.

The fire is reported to be the worst in a decade that ever happened in the country and has reportedly caused millions of damage. The Mayor of St Ann’s Bay, Michael Belnavis and Councillor-exchange division, Ian Issacs reported at the site and assessed the damage in the market live.

Isaac emphasized that though the damages occurred were extensive, they are grateful that other shops and stalls were spared, “It’s devastating, a lot of ground provisions has been damaged, but we are grateful nonetheless that other shops and stalls were not affected.”

Michael Belnavis on the other hand said that the fire was the worst, he has ever seen, “This is the worse I’ve seen ever, it means that we have to do some investigation, then clean and give some assistance to the vendors who have lost everything.”

While investigations are underway by the authorities to find out the cause of fire, officials have stated that some witnesses have claimed that a vendor was cooking at one of the stalls in the market which may have caused the fire. However, another report states a different notion highlighting that illegal extraction of electricity could be a reason for the eruption of fire in the market.

Ocho Rios market is one of the most famous and widely visited markets in St Ann, Jamaica and hence strong safety measures should be established in order to prevent such accidents. Notably, the market suffered this fire for the second time in the last four years, with the most devastating on 7th March 2021.