Trinidad: Mystery surrounds drowning of guest at Normandie Hotel

The man had been staying at the hotel with his fiancée as a guest.

Trinidad and Tobago: A man whose identity has been kept secret was found drowned at the Normandie hotel in Port of Spain on Sunday, 24th August 2025.

The man was residing with his fiancée as guests at the hotel, and it is believed that the man went out in the pool late in the night. The discovery was however made early morning at 10:00 am, with scream of horrors as the dead body was found at the bottom of the pool.

Efforts were made by those present to resuscitate the man before the ambulance arrived. He was unfortunately declared dead later on. The authorities are investigating the incident, but no further details have been released by them as of now.

However, netizens are calling out on the incident as something strange and one needed to be taken care of. Some are pointing out that the man may have faced a health issue while others say foul play may have been involved, but there is no clarity on the same yet.

Stay tuned with Associates Times for more updates on this story.