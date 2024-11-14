Dowden Aviation to officially begin tours on December 1

During the announcement, he noted that all the necessary paperwork and permissions are in process from the relevant authorities.

Grenada: The tours of the Dowden Aviation will officially begin on December 1, 2024, following the official launch of helicopter that was held last week in Grenada. The announcement was made by CEO Dennis Dowden during the Tour Operators Market Place forum held at the conference room of the True-Blue Bay Resort on Monday.

During the announcement, he noted that all the necessary paperwork and permissions are in process from the relevant authorities. “We’re in our final stages with all their final inspections with Grenada Civil Aviation Authority and we will be operational here within the next 2 to 3 weeks.”

He added that the service will kick off on December 31, 2024, with the official tours as they have a couple different tours set up and pre-approved. “We have a half-island tour, a full island tour, and we priced everything out pretty reasonable and like I said once we get going, sky is the limit for us.”

Dowden said that 2025 will see an increase in the number of helicopters and the introduction of a very interesting and exciting service. He noted that next year, they will also be bringing skydiving, and they have some other projects in the works including education and tourism is a big thing here.

“I got a chance, we do this in America right now we’re out of White Plains New York, we conduct all our flights in and round Manhattan and for me it’s time to come home. I was a police officer for 20 years before that I was in the military, and I served in the US Army, I retired, I was talking to my wife and said listen this is a chance for us to get home, I would like to come back here, so we stay strong over there,” CEO Dowden added.

Last week, they launched the service and flew the Prime Minister last week and did a soft introduction to breakfast. At the soft launch, they were allowed to give away some free flights to anybody who wanted to come in and put a $10 and CEO Dowden noted that they are really excited about this opportunity to come down here and put Grenada on the top of the Caribbean destination map.

Information regarding the bookings and cost will be shared by Dowden Aviation in a period of time. In the next years, the plans have also been made to introduce additional helicopters in Grenada.