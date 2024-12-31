25% announced on tickets for New Year Day Junkanoo Parade

The New Year Day Junkanoo parade will march across Bahamas where the citizens and tourists will dance and sing to celebrate the coming year.

Bahamas: The tickets for the highly anticipated New Years Day Junkanoo Parade will now be made available on the discount of 25% in the Bahamas. The Junkanoo Corporation New Providence Ltd (JNC) announced the offer and invited patrons to book their tickets through ALIVE Events app by using promo code “ALIV 25.”

The parade will feature the performances of different bands who will dress up in specific themes, displaying the culture and traditions of the Bahamas and the wider Caribbean. The parade will march across Bahamas where the citizens and tourists will dance and sing to celebrate the New Year.

The band performances will be judged in different categories and the best band will be crowned in the end of the Junkanoo Parade. The local artistes will also showcase their talents and skills in front of the massive crowd as Junkanoo is a traditional dance and parade form of the Bahamas.

The parade is being hosted for two days in the Bahamas every year on Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve.

Controversy related to Junkanoo Parade

This year, Junkanoo Parade was surrounded by huge controversies due to some major disputes between JNC and the government of the Bahamas about the performance of the band “The Valley Boys: The Way Forward.”

The Way Forward is debutant in this year’s parade for Boxing Day (December 26, 2024) and New Year (January 1, 2025). JNC appointed the group to perform under the fun category which is not part of the main event and competition. However, the controversy erupted after the group announced that they will perform in the main event in the first week of December 2024.

The government also supported the decision of “The Way Forward”, escalating their tensions with JNC due to which they gave a call to cancel the parade on these two days. For the first time in history, the corporation decided to cancel their cultural and historic parades, making people anxious about their celebration.

The government of the Bahamas also gave warnings to JNC for their call and noted that nobody is allowed to take such decisions. But all bands that perform every year in the parade came into the support of the corporation and decided to call off their performances on these days.

At the end, the Way Forward decided to take participate in the parade under the fun category due to which the Junkanoo was hosted on Boxing Day. Now, it will also be hosted on New Year’s Eve and the tickets are now officially available at discounted rates.