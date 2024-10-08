The pilot, Antonio Prittipal while sharing his unforgettable experience on social media stated he was able to check this off from his bucket list as it was one of his long awaiting childhood dreams.

Guyana: A Jet Blue aircraft pilot recently shared a glimpse of his arrival at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Guyana, and hailed it as his ‘Dream come True’.

The pilot, Antonio Prittipal while sharing his unforgettable experience on social media stated he was able to check this off from his bucket list as it was one of his long awaiting childhood dreams. The Guyanese pilot notably headed to New York early in his teens to learn aviation and fulfill his dreams.

The Jet Blue pilot upon landing stated his experience in a sarcastic way over his social media post, where he wrote, “It is a bit of a tricky runway to land on but at least everyone knew we arrived in Guyana.”

“If only that 15-year-old kid knew that he be able to fly a jet back home when we moved to NYC,” Antonio Prittipal added.

Guyanese Pilot’s Dream comes true as he lands JetBlue at Cheddi Jagan International Airport

Upon his arrival, Prittipal posed for a photo inside the cockpit holding Guyana’s flag and also posed for another picture standing outside the JetBlue aircraft. He also shared a short video of the runway while coming out of the aircraft, where a Caribbean Airlines aircraft was seen resting.

Antonio Prittipal was notably born and brought up in Georgetown, Guyana and he studied at the Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology. He currently works as a First Officer at JetBlue. The 25-year-old pilot’s wishes as come to a completion, he is receiving immense appreciation and admiration from his social media as they congratulate him.

“Congratulations to you on your awesome achievement! Welcome home!” a user named Sharmy Watson said on social media.

“So happy to have this young man have the good courage to give everyone a safe flight! Welcome home Mr Antonio and happy to see a Born Guyanese be a great Pilot continue to fly safe and strong my brother,” another user said.

Another user named Ryan Warisali stated him as a role model to the future generations as he wrote, “Congratulations on your achievement, well done! You'll definitely be a role model for the future generations.”