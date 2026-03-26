Drive-by shooting and deadly crash hit Barbados in one day

Nine people were injured in a drive-by shooting at a karaoke event in Fryers Well, St Lucy, while a separate collision in Thicketts, St Philip, claimed the life of a 35-year-old driver.

Barbados: A drive-by shooting at a karaoke event in Fryers Well, Checker Hall, St Lucy, on Sunday night, killed one man and injured several others. The incident is being investigated by the Police at Crab Hill Station.

As per the preliminary investigations it has been discovered that a number of persons were attending a karaoke lime at a bar in the area, when suddenly a dark coloured motorcar drove by that area. The persons in the dark car released a number of gunshots which ultimately injured several persons at the area.

In total nine persons were injured and they were transported to a medical facility for urgent medical attention. One male surrendered to his injuries at a private facility. The male was identified as a 28-year-old Romario Archer, who belonged to Pie Corner, St. Lucy. Currently the medical treatment of the injured persons are ongoing at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The police forces of Barbados have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information to assist them in further investigation. The police have asked the witnesses to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477, Police Emergency at 211 or the Crab Hill Police Station at 419-1730 or 419-1747. This information received will be handled in a strictly confidential manner.

On the same day another incident took place. A fatal collision occurred along Thicketts St. Philip which involved a motor vehicle. At about 3:10 pm that motor vehicle collided with a unity pole, resulting in a collision. The police at District ‘C’ Station are investigating the incident.

According to the information received, the driver of the motor vehicle was travelling towards Three Houses Park when he lost control of the vehicle and collided with a pole. The driver of the motor vehicle encountered many injuries at the scene. A medical doctor was called at the scene immediately and he examined the body. At the scene only, the driver was pronounced dead by the doctor.

The deceased had been identified as Keimar Collymore, a 35-year-old, who belonged to Bath Land, St. John.

Further investigations related to this case are also ongoing.