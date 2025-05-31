Locals support Mottley’s Dominica visit amid opp’s objections

Roseau, Dominica: Mia Amor Mottley, Head of Barbados is all set to attend the national rally of DLP as a guest speaker on June 1, 2025. The national rally will be held at Dublanc Playing Field to mark celebration of the 70th anniversary of the ruling party.



Ahead of the rally, the opposition in Dominica has criticized PM Mia Mottley’s arrival and called it inappropriate, citing her current role as Chairman of the CARICOM. However, the citizens have expressed disbelief in the concerns of the opposition, citing that she is attending the rally in her personal capacity, not as a representative of the government of Barbados or CARICOM.



The survey indicated that the majority of the people in Dominica have supported the arrival of Mia Mottley and noted that she is visiting the country as a party leader and regional friend.



Citizens pointed out that Mia Mottley's attendance at the rally is in a personal capacity, similar to police officers and judges who vote individually during elections, rather than in their official roles.

Opposition raises objections over electoral reforms

The opposition in Dominica has also raised objections over the participation of PM Mia Mottley, arguing that she currently holds a position of Chairman of the CARICOM. As per the opposition, her visit is improper during the ongoing concerns related to the electoral reform in the country and she should be involved in the event.



Notably, these three electoral reform bills have been passed in the parliament in March after the readings in the parliament. These bills were developed on the recommendations from Sir Dennis Byron who is a former president of the Caribbean Court of Justice. These bills were also reviewed by stakeholders and one of the opposition leaders have also backed these bills, calling them “long needed.”



Even, several regional leaders have also showed their backing over the implementation of these reforms and the country has also received commendations for strengthening its democratic processes.



The citizens in Dominica have argued that the opposition has been attempting to ruin the event as they lack public support. The opposition is weak and will do whatever is needed to raise a problem without even thinking the wider consequences.



However, their attempts have been causing problems to the reputation of Dominica, making other regionals leaders think that the country is not nice. In their attempts to gaining support, they can risk the country’s regional relations with other countries by putting it in a negative light.



As per the citizens, the arrival of Mia Mottley in Dominica will mark a sign of mutual respect and shared democratic values across the region.