Kittitian Chefs highlight St Kitts & Nevis’ culinary heritage in Florida

St Kitts and Nevis: Kittitian chefs Alaric Arache and Stephen Marsham presented a glimpse of St Kitts and Nevis’ rich culinary heritage at NBC6’s the South Florida Live. Both the chefs shed light on how traditionally the Johnny Cakes with Salt Fish is made, which is one of the most famous dish of St Kitts.

The two chefs also represented their roots at the South Beach Food and Wine Festival in Florida, which took place today. At the event they served bite sized portions of their signature dish.

Recipe of Johnny Cakes and Salt fish

Host Kristin Sanchez, while hosting the show, expressed excitement in learning the recipe of the dish to which both the chefs provided a detailed overview of it. Chef Alaric Arache stated how Johnny Cakes are made, stating it is a combination of flour, sugar, salt, a little bit of water, and butter, to give the cakes a little extra softness. He then stated that they are boiled up together, or sometimes fry it, which are then served with a saltfish.

On the other hand, Stephan Marshan shed light on the preparation of the saltfish which is also referred to as Bakalau. He said that the fish is boiled or soaked up to remove the salt from it, and then it is stewed with aromatic ingredients including peppers, garlic, onions and other spices.

Chefs share their experience

As the host Kristin Sanchez questioned the chefs about their experience at the food festival and having an opportunity to represent their heritage, they both responded with smiling faces, stating ‘We feel amazing’.

Chef Alaric Arache said that the opportunity to represent St Kitts at the festival for him is amazing and bringing a piece of his home to Miami feels even more overwhelming.

On the other hand, Chef Stephen Marsham stated, agreeing to Arache’s opinion calling that he is definitely proud of representing his country.