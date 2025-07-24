UPDATE: Teen Girl Shot After Birthday Party in Guyana, Dies in Hospital

The shooting happened on Monday evening, just after Depeazer left her friend’s birthday party.

16-year-old, Reyna Depeazer was shot dead outside her friend's house after a birthday party in Guyana on 23rd July.

16-year-old, Reyna Depeazer, the victim was struck by a stray bullet in East Ruimveldt earlier this week and was receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital. She was a resident of East La Penitence and had been on life support since the incident.

The shooting incident occurred on Monday evening, just moments after Depeazer left her friend’s birthday party. According to initial reports, it was cited that she was standing outside the home when the gunfire erupted nearby.

According to sources, the bullet that hit Depeazer was not intended for her. Instead, a man opened a fire on a suspected rival gang member, and a stray round struck the teenager.

The suspected shooter has since been arrested is expected to be charged with the murder.

The News of Depeazer’s death has rocked her community. What started as a night of celebration ended in senseless tragedy. Friends and families of the victim have expressed their heartbreak and anger over her death, calling for an urgent action to tackle the rising gun violence specially in residential areas.

The Police is however carrying out a thorough investigation into the shooting incident and are expected to release additional details as soon as they are available. Residents and family members are cooperating with them, though some details remain secret due to sensitivity of the case.

