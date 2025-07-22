Saint Lucia: Sherman Augustin Dead, Mongster Injured in Separate Carnival Shootings

Early reports say Sherman Augustin of Agard was stabbed and taken to the hospital.

Saint Lucia: Soca artiste Mongster is hospitalized, while national football player Sherman Augustin, is dead after two different shootings took place at Monchy and Vigie on the Day 1 of the Saint Lucia carnival.

Fatal Stabbing in Vigie

According to reports, Augustin, who was a resident of Agard was stabbed during a confrontation at Vigie while carnival activities were ongoing. He was rushed to a hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the circumstances leading up to the attack, and no suspects have either been identified yet.

Soca Artiste Mongstar shot in Monchy

At around 11:00 pm on Sunday night, Mongster who is a renowned figure in the Saint Lucia’s Soca industry was shot multiple times in Monchy. He was transported to the hospital for an emergency treatment and remains there as of now.

His injuries are reported to be serious but not life threatening. Police officials have said that the circumstances surrounding both the incidents remain under active investigation. As of Tuesday morning, no arrests had been confirmed in either cases.

PM Pierre extends condolences

Just two days ago on 22nd July, the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip J. Pierre published a social media post extending his condolences over the rise of gun violence across Saint Lucia.

“The loss of life we have witnessed is senseless and inexcusable. I extend my deepest condolences to the families affected by these acts of brutality. No parent should have to bury a child as a result of a murder, no community should live in fear, and no life should be so carelessly taken,” he said.

He further added that he is confident in the Police Force that they will be bringing justice and maintaining peace across the country, “There will be no haven for criminals in our society. You will be found. You will be prosecuted. You will be held accountable.”

Notably, over the past few years there has been a significant rise in shooting related incidents across Saint Lucia. Several incidents have been reported from across various communities which caused several deaths.