Dominica’s Jasmine Schofield Finishes Fourth in 100m Freestyle at Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games

Jasmine Schofield missed her national record by just 0.002 seconds after finishing fourth in her 100m freestyle heat and will return to the pool for her final event at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Dominica: Jasmine Schofield of Dominica placed fourth in her heat at 100m freestyle in Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 and moved to next round. She touched the wall in 1:02:37 during the women’s 100m freestyle and was just 0.002 seconds away from breaking her own national record.

The 20-year-old athlete improved upon her recent from the PanAm Aquatics Championships and delivered one of the strongest performances of her career. The competition is currently being held in the Tollcross International Swimming Centre as Jasmine is representing Dominica.

Schofield’s 100m freestyle performance is a striking start to her Commonwealth Games debut.

The Dominican swimmer showed a remarkable consistency in Heat 3 of the event. She finished third in her heat after Seychelles’ Angelina Smythe and Denmark’s Lauren Dennett.

Her time of finishing, 1:02:37, placed her ahead of other competitors from Papua New Guinea, the Maldives, Eswatini, Vanuatu, and Guyana.

This performance by Schofield underscores steady progress on the international stage. It reflects the swimmer’s skill and composure during her debut in the Commonwealth Games.

After achieving a great win in her 100m freestyle competition, she will now compete in her final scheduled event of the Games. She is set to compete in women’s 50m freestyle next.

The event is set to take place on Tuesday, July 28, at 10:30 BST. She will officially close out her memorable debut performance for Team Dominica.

The Dominica Olympic Committee and supporters across the island celebrated this win. They celebrated her dedication by rallying behind her and other fans posted messages of cheer and encouragement. Schofield is now getting ready for her final race in the pool with encouragement from supporters.

Following her mother’s footsteps Schofield is determined to achieve success and represent Dominica positively. She is the daughter of Francilia Agar Schofield, who was Dominica's last female Olympic swimmer at the 2000 Sydney Games.

She competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics in the women's 50-meter freestyle with a personal best and national record time of 29.91 seconds. She has made history as Dominica's first female Olympic swimmer in 24 years.