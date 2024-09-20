Grenada: Whopping $1.5 Million to be distributed as Education Care Packages

The ceremony on Wednesday was led to initiate the distribution of the packages, which will be disbursed in installments over the year.

Grenada: The government of Grenada led an Education Care Package Distribution Ceremony on Wednesday, 18th September. This ceremony held at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium, aimed to initiate the distribution of $1.5 million in education packages to students across the Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

The ceremony on Wednesday was led to initiate the distribution of the packages which will be disbursed in installments over the year. The disbursement initiated with a donation of more than $222,000 and the remaining amount will be paid over the course.

This Education care Package covered $2000 for accommodation, meals, and transportation. A $500 for uniforms and a $1200 for textbooks for the student’s first month instalment.

Apart from it the package also included a disbursement of personal laptops for studies. The relief will continue towards students in the following months, however they will only be receiving $2000 per month from then. The students will have to cover their living and other expenses from this money allotted.

This is to be noted that the relief aid will be provided to approximately 80 students from across the communities of Carriacou and Petite Martinique who will be going to study at the T.A. Marryshow Community College and the New Life Organisation.

Several key officials and sponsors of this project were present at the Ceremony, these include Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell, Minister of Carriacaou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government Tevin Andrews, and Minister of Education David Andrew. The sponsors included laluna Boutique Hotel and Villas, Sandals Grenada, and CPL T20 Cricket.

Notably, this is a post beryl initiative led by the authorities to boost the education sector and motivate students to continue their studies. The relief will be of great help to parents, who were struggling to compensate for the studies of their children following the financial damage caused to them after Beryl.

The authorities noted that this initiative will also be of great use to those who were relocated to Grenada from Carriacou and Petite Martinique following the damage caused on the sister islands.

The citizens are applauding this effort by the authorities to be important for the holistic development of the children through their education.

One of the users said that, “Here is a meeting about the way forward in assisting in the education of all our children in Grenada Carriacou and Petite Martinique.”

Another user wrote, “This is such an important n welcomed initiative.”

As the government continues with its efforts of providing better facilities to the students of the island nation, they are aiming for a better tomorrow as an intelligent and smart youth will play a vital role in carrying the responsibilities of the coming future.