MV Golden Carrier Completes Maiden Voyage Ahead of Trinidad and Tobago Cargo Service

The MV Golden Carrier successfully completed its first sea trial between Trinidad and Tobago and is preparing to enter service as the replacement for the MV Blue Wave Harmony during its maintenance period.

Trinidad and Tobago: M.V. Golden Carrier has made its maiden voyage from Trinidad to Tobago during a sea trial. The vessel is set to be introduced into service as it replaces the MV Blue Wave Harmony on the domestic seabridge.

The vessel arrived in Port-of-Spain on Saturday and it left at 8:50 am without cargo. It took approximately five hours and 20 minutes to arrive at the Scarborough Port. Berthing operations at both the ports were completed smoothly.

Assistant technical superintendent, Port Authority, Andre Caseman congratulated Captain Nikolkos Vlachos on the successful voyage.

The M.V. Golden Carrier is replacing the M.V. Blue Wave Harmony as it is undergoing scheduled maintenance and upgrades.

The National Infrastructure Development Company (NIDCO) said the change of vessels has come with no additional expense and offers similar cargo capacity. The NIDCO had the option not to extend the deal further six months but chose to continue the service with a different vessel.

The MV Golden Carrier which was built in 1986 can accommodate 74 more passengers than the Blue Wave. It can accommodate a total of 399 passengers including crew. It includes 70 cabins, three fewer than the Blue Wave, a nurse station, a gym for crew and a play area for children. It also has a slightly higher cargo lane capacity of 1,950 lane metres compared with 1,925 on the Blue Wave Harmony.

MV Golden Carrier is now ready to start operation as the voyage for its sea trial was completed successfully.

Captain Caseman said that looking at how the vessel maneuvered and berthed, it was quite good. The officials also said that the vessel berthed smoothly without any incident and arrived smoothly as well.

The MV Golden Carrier has been chartered for six months and will continue under the US$25,000-per-day agreement. The authorities said the commercial sailing schedule will be released soon as the vessel is ready for operations.

The PATT, TTIT, and NIDCO are working on a smooth transition and the continued movement of cargo between Trinidad and Tobago.