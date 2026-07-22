Dominica records 409,761 cruise visitors in 2025, announces 2026 Stakeholders Symposium

The three-day symposium will bring together tour guides, taxi operators, vendors and tourism partners to discuss cruise industry trends, customer service and business opportunities ahead of the next cruise season.

Dominica: A total of 409,761 cruise passengers have arrived in Dominica in the previous cruise season, marking a huge milestone. In order to celebrate this, the authorities announced Cruise Stakeholders Symposium 2026 which will be held from July 27 to 29, 2026 at the Goodwill Parish Hall in Roseau.

The three-day event will run daily from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It focuses on preparing the island’s tourism service providers for the upcoming Caribbean cruise season.

The symposium will include frontline workers, tourism partners and industry leaders to discuss global cruise trends, improve service standards, strengthen partnerships and help shape the future of Dominica’s cruise sector. The people that are interested in participating are required to register by Friday, July 24.

The symposium comes after the major milestone achieved by Dominica in the 2025/2026 cruise season. Dominica has welcomed 409,761 cruise passengers in the previous cruise season marking a record-breaking development in the continued growth of the island’s cruise tourism industry.

The event is designed for a wide range of stakeholders who play an important role in the visitor experience. The stakeholders include tour guides, taxi drivers, shore excursion operators, local craft vendors, island transportation providers, artisans, street vendors, hair braiders, frontline hospitality personnel, small business owners and tourism entrepreneurs.

During the three-day programme, participants will take part in sessions covering key areas that will potentially strengthen the sector. The discussions will focus on global cruise industry trends and changing passenger expectations. This will help stakeholders understand what today’s cruise passengers are looking for better. They will also be able to understand how the destinations can remain competitive.

Another major focus of the symposium will be customer service excellence, with sessions highlighting professional ethics, effective communication and practical ways to create positive experiences for visitors.

The programme will also address preparedness measures to ensure that the destination is prepared to welcome cruise guests by addressing health, safety and operational readiness, including safety guidelines, and excursion protocols and measures.

Additionally, attendees will receive information on business development opportunities, including available micro-financing, grants and support services. This will help local entrepreneurs grow and improve their tourism related business.

Interested stakeholders can register through the official registration link.