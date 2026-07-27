Thunderstorms Threaten Outdoor Carnival Events Across Antigua

Meteorologists have warned that heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds could disrupt Carnival festivities, urging residents and visitors to monitor weather updates and seek shelter when lightning is present.

St. John’s, Antigua; Severe weather is moving over Antigua today, bringing heavy showers, loud thunder and sharp lightning that threaten to disrupt outdoor Carnival events across the island.

Dark, overcast skies gathered quickly late this morning, replacing earlier clear weather with sudden downpours and loud thunderclaps that caught many residents by surprise.

In the capital city of St. John's current weather updates confirmed active thunderstorms and cooler temperatures lingering around 25°C. People living in various communities across the island reported hearing deep, booming thunder and seeing frequent, bright flashes of lightning as the active storm system continued its path across the region.

Official reports from the Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services indicate that high moisture levels and unsettled conditions in the upper atmosphere are driving the stormy weather. Weather forecasters warned that these mixed conditions will keep the chance of rain high throughout the day. While the main body of the storm is actively travelling through the area, isolated thunderstorms remain a strong possibility, bringing sudden heavy rain and gusty winds to local neighbourhoods.

The timing of this unstable weather comes at a critical moment for the island. With colorful Carnival celebrations taking place, thousands of residents, performers and tourists were planning to gather in open streets, parks and venues for festive parades and outdoor concerts. However, public safety officials and meteorologists are urging everyone attending these outdoor gatherings to pay close attention to the skies and put personal safety above all else.

To help protect the public during the storm, authorities have shared several essential safety steps:

Watch the Weather: Stay updated by following local weather bulletins and keeping a close eye on changing sky conditions.

Go Indoors Fast: The moment you hear thunder, leave open-air event spaces immediately and seek shelter inside a sturdy building or a hardtop vehicle.

Stay Away from High-Risk Areas: Avoid standing near open fields, parade routes, isolated trees, hilltop locations, or open water, as these areas greatly increase the danger of a lightning strike.

Avoid Electronics: When taking shelter indoors, stay away from plugged-in electrical appliances and corded equipment until the lightning passes.

Looking ahead, weather experts note that conditions may slowly improve later today as the main storm system pushes past the island. However, because plenty of moisture remains trapped in the air, sporadic rain showers and light downpours could still occur into the evening. Organisers, performers, and crowd members alike are advised to pack rain coats, stay alert, and be ready to seek shelter whenever dark clouds roll in.