PM Terrance Drew attends 2025 Caribbean Regional Compliance Association Conference 

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew attended the 2025 Caribbean Regional Compliance Association Conference at the Marriott Hotel in St Kitts on October 23, 2025. He welcomed the professionals and other officials in the conference, discussing several matters of concern related to the Federation.

The conference was held under the theme- “Collaborate: Caribbean Strong.” It is aimed at bringing the professionals from across the region to discuss strategies to strengthen the island nation. PM Terrance Drew addressed the gathering and expressed pleasure in being part of the community of excellence.

He said, “It was a pleasure to welcome all the compliance professionals from across the region to our beautiful Federation.”

PM Terrance Drew also added that the work they do is vital for the growth and integrity of the Caribbean region. He noted that they are working to strengthen governance, transparency, and accountability which will further enhance the communities in the Caribbean region.

PM Drew also expressed pride in joining the event and encouraged the attendees to work together for building stronger institutions and a more resilient Caribbean. He noted, “I’m proud that St. Kitts and Nevis has now joined this community of excellence, as together we continue building stronger institutions and a more resilient Caribbean.”

Along with PM Drew, the event was addressed by the speakers including Erwin J. Saunders and Director Brandace Duncanson. He said that this is the opportunity to build their financial future as it is the chance to earn secure, competitive returns while directly funding critical development projects right in the Caribbean region.

The event has brought professionals on a stage where they can discuss new areas of collaboration for the regional countries.